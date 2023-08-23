Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 3,230 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 107.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 34,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 28.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 59,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 13,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $88.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.58. The company has a market cap of $226.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.68. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. The firm had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.64.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

