Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 3,482 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 92.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 452.4% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 131,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,656,000 after acquiring an additional 108,038 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 50.7% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 50.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 46.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 17,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 31.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Price Performance

PCAR stock opened at $84.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.93 and its 200-day moving average is $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.32. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $54.64 and a 1 year high of $90.05.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $4,824,998.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,025,997.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,818. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PCAR

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.