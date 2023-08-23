Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Xylem were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 331.6% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 57,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 44,422 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.3% during the first quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 188,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth $94,000. Broderick Brian C raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.4% during the first quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 63,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.0% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 30,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of XYL opened at $99.53 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.15 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.25.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

