Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 51.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the first quarter worth $48,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Teradyne by 231.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $235,922.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,595,492.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,991 shares of company stock worth $3,016,897. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Price Performance

TER stock opened at $102.75 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $119.20. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.11 and a 200 day moving average of $103.85.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TER. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $91.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Teradyne

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.