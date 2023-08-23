Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $492,000 Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.04.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:DRI opened at $156.01 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $173.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.79.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.50%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,100,107.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,034,918.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,100,107.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,034,918.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $855,740.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,415.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 260,775 shares of company stock worth $43,532,251. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

