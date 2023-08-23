Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $537,000 Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 166.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 34,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.15 per share, with a total value of $3,701,132.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 213,331 shares in the company, valued at $22,645,085.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 34,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.15 per share, with a total value of $3,701,132.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 213,331 shares in the company, valued at $22,645,085.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,479.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $113.69 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $159.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.62. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.46% and a negative return on equity of 91.22%. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.65) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $213.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.70.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

