Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $722,000 Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,233,000 after acquiring an additional 46,418 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,015,000. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on TEAM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.56.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $452,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 203,326 shares in the company, valued at $37,233,057.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $286,487.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,937 shares in the company, valued at $10,135,319.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $452,306.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 203,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,233,057.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 334,767 shares of company stock valued at $59,710,734. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Atlassian Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $190.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of -100.55 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.39 and its 200-day moving average is $167.44. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $267.58.
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Atlassian
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- Activision Shares Gap Higher After Microsoft Levels Up Deal Terms
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 2 Sporting Goods Stocks On Sale: Which to Buy for the Big Win
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- These 3 EV Stocks Approach Game-Changing Inflection Points
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.