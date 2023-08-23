Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $722,000 Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,233,000 after acquiring an additional 46,418 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,015,000. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TEAM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $452,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 203,326 shares in the company, valued at $37,233,057.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $286,487.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,937 shares in the company, valued at $10,135,319.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $452,306.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 203,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,233,057.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 334,767 shares of company stock valued at $59,710,734. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $190.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of -100.55 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.39 and its 200-day moving average is $167.44. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $267.58.

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.