Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $823,000 Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,903 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 28.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day moving average is $30.63.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.40%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $27,414.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $27,414.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $189,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,062,711.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,200 shares of company stock worth $871,398 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

