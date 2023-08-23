Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1,791.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,844 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in General Motors were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 379.2% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GM. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

NYSE:GM opened at $32.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.41. The stock has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.03%.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

