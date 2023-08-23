Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 1,204 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Eaton were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,831 shares of company stock valued at $24,880,911 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock opened at $217.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.13. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $129.85 and a one year high of $225.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.08.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

