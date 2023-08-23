Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 535 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Iridium Communications by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IRDM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

IRDM stock opened at $48.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.61. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.42 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading

