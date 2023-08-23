Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Takes $482,000 Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,176 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Tapestry by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 659 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on TPR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Edward Jones lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Tapestry from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.38 and a 200 day moving average of $41.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $47.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

