Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Trims Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $564,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,718 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,201,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,029 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 77.5% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,585,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,649,000 after acquiring an additional 692,315 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Dollar General Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE DG opened at $159.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.24. The stock has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.28. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $151.27 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,959.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

