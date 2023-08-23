Bank of America Lowers BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $80.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Bank of America from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

NYSE BJ opened at $66.12 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.82.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $938,140.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,749.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $938,140.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,749.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,374 shares in the company, valued at $936,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,148 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,364.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

