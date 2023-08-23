Barclays Increases Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $47.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $34.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.14. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $37.81.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Outfitters

In other news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 16,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $500,964.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 16,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $500,964.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $162,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 0.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 4.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.