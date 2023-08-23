Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

BBDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

BBDC opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Barings BDC has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.64 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.48%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Barings BDC by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Barings BDC by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 293,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 54,268 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barings BDC by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Barings BDC by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 12,549 shares during the period. 49.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

