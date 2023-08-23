Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of down 1.5-3.5% yr/yr to $7.30-7.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.48 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.80-$3.10 EPS.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 4.8 %

BBWI stock opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $49.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average of $37.55.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on BBWI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. 51job reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays raised Bath & Body Works from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

