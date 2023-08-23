Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2023

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of down 1.5-3.5% yr/yr to $7.30-7.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.48 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.80-$3.10 EPS.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 4.8 %

BBWI stock opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $49.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average of $37.55.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on BBWI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. 51job reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays raised Bath & Body Works from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bath & Body Works

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.