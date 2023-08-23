Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Stock Position Boosted by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 43.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,023 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,719 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 18,103 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,373,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BZH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Sidoti lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

Shares of BZH opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $35.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.36. The stock has a market cap of $885.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 15.28 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.54. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $572.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

