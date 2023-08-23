Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,261 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.39% of Berry Global Group worth $27,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Berry Global Group news, President William J. Norman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $598,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $1,938,466.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President William J. Norman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $598,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,122 shares of company stock worth $6,368,915 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.54.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $62.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.04. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.52 and a twelve month high of $68.01.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 27.67%. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

