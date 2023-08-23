Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,384 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $707,950,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after purchasing an additional 652,321 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $744,603,000 after purchasing an additional 640,899 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,115,540 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,477,266,000 after buying an additional 359,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 576,398 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,452,000 after buying an additional 340,716 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.92.

In other news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $95,317.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,309.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $95,317.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,309.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,270,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,357 shares of company stock valued at $10,022,568. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $350.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $349.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.51. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.57 and a 12-month high of $367.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

