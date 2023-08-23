Bessemer Group Inc. Has $703,000 Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Service Co. International by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,144,000 after buying an additional 1,985,847 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth about $90,949,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth about $87,387,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,377,000 after purchasing an additional 905,919 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 16,307.3% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 777,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,219,000 after buying an additional 772,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 47,310 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $3,092,654.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $62,912,676.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 47,310 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $3,092,654.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,912,676.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $65,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,854,931.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $61.73 on Wednesday. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $74.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.10 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 12.11%. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

