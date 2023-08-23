Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 259 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,438 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in NetApp by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 111,535 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 43,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $76.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.68 and its 200-day moving average is $69.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $80.53.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 93.62% and a net margin of 20.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

NTAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NetApp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on NetApp from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on NetApp from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.35.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,050 shares in the company, valued at $19,813,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,813,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total value of $66,123.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,932.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,744 shares of company stock worth $798,626 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

