Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 303 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Hologic by 307.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Hologic by 7.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,098,000 after buying an additional 106,315 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $76.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.59 and a 200 day moving average of $80.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.98. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $87.88.

Insider Activity

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOLX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Hologic from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hologic

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.