Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $54.28

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.28 and last traded at $54.49, with a volume of 20235 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.23.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Black Hills in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Black Hills from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Black Hills from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.29.

Black Hills Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.31 and a 200 day moving average of $61.96. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.58.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $411.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,300,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 3.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 37,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 10.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,086,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,443,000 after purchasing an additional 100,585 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 28.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter worth approximately $650,000. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

