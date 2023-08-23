Boaz Energy Ii, Llc Sells 2,700 Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $17,226.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,104,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,564,374.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 18th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $20,160.00.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $17,332.00.

On Monday, August 14th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $21,805.00.

On Friday, August 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $15,325.00.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $11,034.00.

On Monday, August 7th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $11,286.00.

On Friday, August 4th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $9,330.00.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $15,250.00.

On Monday, July 31st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $14,513.00.

On Friday, July 28th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $28,620.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of PRT opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.11.

PermRock Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRT. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust by 50.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

