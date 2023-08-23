Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$46.82.

Several brokerages have commented on BLX. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Boralex from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. CSFB raised their target price on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their target price on Boralex from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Get Boralex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Boralex

Boralex Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BLX opened at C$33.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.92. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$29.75 and a 12 month high of C$51.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.22. The firm has a market cap of C$3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.34.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$202.35 million. Analysts predict that Boralex will post 0.9927754 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Boralex’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

About Boralex

(Get Free Report

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.