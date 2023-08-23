Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Insider Myles Kleeger Sells 8,357 Shares

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) insider Myles Kleeger sold 8,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $336,536.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,446,647.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Myles Kleeger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 15th, Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $421,800.00.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $434,300.00.

On Thursday, July 13th, Myles Kleeger sold 47,406 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,135,166.24.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Myles Kleeger sold 22,448 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $965,937.44.

On Thursday, July 6th, Myles Kleeger sold 68,503 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $2,810,678.09.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $42.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.66. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 1.06. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 36.38%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 266,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 139,834 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the 1st quarter valued at $578,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRZE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Braze from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Braze from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Braze from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Braze from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Braze from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.94.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

