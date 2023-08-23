Brokerages Set Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) PT at $9.05

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.05.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.
Generation Bio stock opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.23. Generation Bio has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $7.35.
Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Generation Bio will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.
