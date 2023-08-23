Brokerages Set Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Target Price at $1,992.17

Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,992.17.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $60.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $205.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67. Shell has a 52-week low of $46.74 and a 52-week high of $63.69.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Shell will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Shell by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shell by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,084,000 after purchasing an additional 61,737 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shell by 8.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Shell by 7.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. 8.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

