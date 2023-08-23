Brokerages Set WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) PT at $9.17

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of WW International in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WW International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of WW International from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of WW International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WW. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in WW International by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WW International by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WW International stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.60. WW International has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.79.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

