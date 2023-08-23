Brokerages Set WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) PT at $9.17

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.17.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of WW International in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WW International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of WW International from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of WW International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.
Shares of WW International stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.60. WW International has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.79.
WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.
