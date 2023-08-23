Brokers Set Expectations for Palo Alto Networks, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Palo Alto Networks in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 21st. William Blair analyst J. Ho forecasts that the network technology company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Palo Alto Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 65.50%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

PANW has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $251.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.94.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $234.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $258.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $2,239,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,151 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,510,000 after purchasing an additional 22,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 194.3% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,948 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $16,568,000 after acquiring an additional 54,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,258 shares of company stock valued at $53,069,368. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

