BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$140.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOO. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson set a C$126.00 target price on BRP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$154.00 price target on BRP and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$135.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Desjardins set a C$143.00 target price on BRP and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

BRP Stock Performance

TSE DOO opened at C$105.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 529.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. BRP has a 52-week low of C$80.87 and a 52-week high of C$122.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$111.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$107.99.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported C$2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.36 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.35 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 491.74%. On average, research analysts predict that BRP will post 13.343038 EPS for the current year.

BRP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. BRP’s payout ratio is 6.47%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

