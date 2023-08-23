Burney Co. Acquires 566 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth $1,730,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,168,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Huntsman by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 79,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Huntsman by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,359,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,191,000 after acquiring an additional 113,517 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. 58.com restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Huntsman from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.42.

Huntsman Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $33.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average of $27.37.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David M. Stryker bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 385,502 shares in the company, valued at $9,444,799. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

Further Reading

