Burney Co. Sells 1,318 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Burney Co. trimmed its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 127.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $33.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average of $29.29.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 66.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNP. UBS Group cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

