Burney Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Burney Co. decreased its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 91.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,096 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,208,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,735 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,608,000 after purchasing an additional 780,043 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 176.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,364,000 after purchasing an additional 569,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,045,000 after purchasing an additional 479,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,164,000 after purchasing an additional 443,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John L. Stauch sold 32,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $2,328,006.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $66.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $71.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.25.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Pentair in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Pentair from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pentair in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Pentair from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

