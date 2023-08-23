byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO) Major Shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc Sells 184,000 Shares of Stock

byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 184,000 shares of byNordic Acquisition stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $1,963,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 316,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,371,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

byNordic Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BYNO stock opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. byNordic Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $11.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On byNordic Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,726,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of byNordic Acquisition by 208.8% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,344,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,979,000 after purchasing an additional 908,859 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in byNordic Acquisition in the second quarter worth $7,737,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in byNordic Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $2,955,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in byNordic Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $2,187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.49% of the company’s stock.

About byNordic Acquisition

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. byNordic Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

