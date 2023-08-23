Cameco (TSE:CCO) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.15

Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$48.15 and last traded at C$47.74, with a volume of 171298 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$46.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCO. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Get Cameco alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CCO

Cameco Stock Performance

About Cameco

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of C$21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96.

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.