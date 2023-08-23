Catherine Wong Sells 3,515 Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Stock

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $39,473.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,488.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Amplitude Stock Performance

Amplitude stock opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64. Amplitude, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $17.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.44.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 38.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $67.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair cut shares of Amplitude from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amplitude from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amplitude from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amplitude from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplitude

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Battery Management CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Battery Management CORP. now owns 8,984,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,831,000 after buying an additional 396,812 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,762,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,669,000 after buying an additional 651,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,612,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,735,000 after buying an additional 807,975 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,201,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,597,000 after buying an additional 234,478 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,141,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,603,000 after purchasing an additional 223,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

