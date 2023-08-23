Charles A. Ruffel Buys 833 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $56.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.73. The stock has a market cap of $99.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business's revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,735,442,000 after buying an additional 964,666,040 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after acquiring an additional 225,295,680 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,325,555,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680,289 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

