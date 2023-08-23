Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,666 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 155.2% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 144.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CFG opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.33. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.18%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CFG. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet cut Citizens Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Evercore ISI lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

