Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires 1,270 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 66.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 9.3% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,496,000 after buying an additional 16,366 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 95.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 12.5% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

WSM opened at $125.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.96. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $170.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

