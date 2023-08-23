Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires 1,496 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,929 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in NOV were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NOV by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,925,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $629,810,000 after acquiring an additional 349,025 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NOV by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 37,173,025 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $776,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NOV by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $712,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in NOV by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,790,899 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $270,440,000 after purchasing an additional 298,492 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NOV by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,822,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $246,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,096 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average of $18.29.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. NOV had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. NOV’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NOV from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NOV from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NOV from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.81.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

