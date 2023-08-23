Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Decreases Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in McKesson were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,960,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 94,078.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after purchasing an additional 595,518 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of McKesson by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,956,000 after purchasing an additional 442,134 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,551,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $418.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $416.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.03. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $441.00.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,608,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total value of $1,664,198.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,488,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $53,608,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,943 shares of company stock valued at $10,265,204 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

