Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Decreases Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,091,000. Financial Freedom LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.18. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $36.85.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

