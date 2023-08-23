Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Grows Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,762,040,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 173,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 314,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.6% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WBD shares. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,060.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 0.9 %

WBD opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.52. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average of $13.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

