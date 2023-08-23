Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Grows Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTD. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,160.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,286.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,396.19. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.20. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 2,136.23%. The business had revenue of $982.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,470.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

