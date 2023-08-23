Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $375,000 Stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in CONMED were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 712.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CONMED by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in CONMED during the first quarter worth about $231,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000.

Insider Activity at CONMED

In other CONMED news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 5,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $655,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,261.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CONMED news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 5,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $655,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,261.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian Concannon sold 812 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.01, for a total value of $104,756.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,308.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,293 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CONMED Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE CNMD opened at $106.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $71.09 and a twelve month high of $138.47. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.00 and its 200 day moving average is $118.99.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $317.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNMD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. CL King began coverage on CONMED in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CONMED in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on CONMED from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

CONMED Company Profile

(Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Featured Stories

