Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $380,000 Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 76.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $5,145,947.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,793.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total value of $5,145,947.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,793.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $2,024,942.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,754,095.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,655,881 shares of company stock valued at $310,997,955. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.36.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $177.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.94 and a 200-day moving average of $172.23. The company has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $135.14 and a 52-week high of $194.79.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 612.69%. The company had revenue of $66.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.63%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

