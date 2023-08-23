Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $451,000 Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

WFC opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

