Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $456,000 Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 173.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in MetLife were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,610,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444,254 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,383,000 after purchasing an additional 418,477 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,917,000 after buying an additional 158,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $234,761,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MET. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Argus raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.40.

MetLife Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $61.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.42 and a 200-day moving average of $59.69.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.93%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

